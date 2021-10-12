Post-pandemic world requires resilient, reliable supply chains: Jaishankar at CICA Ministerial 2021

Nur-Sultan [Kazakhstan], October 12 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Tuesday said that the post-pandemic world requires resilient and reliable supply chains with greater trust and transparency among countries.

The remarks came while Jaishankar was addressing the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures (CICA) Ministerial 2021 in Kazakhastan.

"Post pandemic world requires resilient and reliable supply chains, greater trust and transparency and additional engines of growth," EAM said in a tweet in which he mentioned all six important points that he addressed during the conference.

The Minister also said that the COVID response has bought out the limitations of current multilateralism and the case for reformed multilateralism is strong.

"Addressed the 6th meeting of CICA FMs. Made six important points, India's internationalism (Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam) drives our Vaccine Maitri; Covid response has brought out the limitations of current multilateralism. Case for reformed multilateralism is strong," Jaishankar said in a series of tweets.

"Sustainable development requires a sustainable lifestyle; Cross-border terrorism is not statecraft. It is simply another form of terrorism; Connectivity must respect the most basic principle of international relations-respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity," the tweets added.

On Monday, Jaishankar arrived at Nur-Sultan to participate in CICA Ministerial 2021.

Established in 1999, CICA is a forum aimed at enhancing cooperation through elaborating multilateral approaches towards promoting peace, security and stability in Asia.

It currently has 27 member states and 9 observer states and 5 observer organisations India is a member of CICA since its inception in 1999 and has been actively participating in various activities conducted under the aegis of CICA. (ANI)