PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto calls Pak PM Imran Khan a 'Chhota Aadmi'

Islamabad [Pakistan], Feb 13 (ANI): Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari called Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan a 'chhota aadmi (small man)' during a discussion on price hike in the National Assembly.

Pakistan based journalist Naila Inayat tweeted a 140-second video and wrote: "Bilawal Bhutto: "Imran Khan's entire politics is based on the blessings of one ISI chief or another." Calls Imran a "chota adami" for removing BB's photo and renaming the Benazir Income Support Program."

Bilawal Bhutto: "Imran Khan's entire politics is based on the blessings of one ISI chief or another." Calls Imran a "chota adami" for removing BB's photo and renaming the Benazir Income Support Program. pic.twitter.com/8x2fEsuQ1h — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) February 11, 2020



In the video, the PPP leader is heard saying: "How can he (Imran Khan) tolerate that the first woman Prime Minister of Pakistan...honourable Speaker sir, if you want, I can present the statement of those ISI Chiefs as well before you and even before this ruling establishment. However, I want to focus on inflation for the time being."

"How can he tolerate that woman Prime Minister whose entire politics was based on power of people...whose name is still famous in the entire world...how can a small man like Imran tolerate it?" the PPP leader continued.

Dawn, in its report dated February 12 reported that Zardari had an exchange of argument with Speaker Asad Qaiser when the term "small man" used by him for Imran Khan was expunged by the Speaker. (ANI)