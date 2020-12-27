PPP lawmakers' resignations submitted to party chief: confirms Sindh CM Murad

Larkana [Pakistan], December 27 (ANI): Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday confirmed that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) lawmakers' have submitted their resignations to the party chairman, reported Dawn.

He further added that it was for the leadership to decide what it would do with the resignations and the decision on resignation will be announced from the platform of the Pakistan Democratic Movement.

The 11-party Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had earlier decided that all of the members will resign by December 31 to put pressure on the Imran Khan-led government on the charges of poll rigging and corruption.

Talking to a journalist on Saturday, Murad Ali Shah said that the central executive committee of the party was scheduled to meet on Dec 29 in Karachi and the issue of resignations was likely to be discussed at this forum, reported Dawn.



Murad also said that the party would not leave the field open in Senate polls and by-election but an apolitical person might interpret the move as an attempt to save the government in Sindh. Those who could not have won even a councillor's seat had sneaked through backdoors and become federal ministers, added Murad.

The 13th death anniversary of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto is being observed at Garhi Khuda Buksh on Sunday.

He was in Larkana to check the preparations of Benazir Bhutto's death anniversary rally. Maryam Nawaz will address the gathering at the invitation of Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

He predicted the massive participation of people in the event from all over the country to pay homage to their leader. PPP had a track record of serving the poor who loved it for that, he said, directing officers to make effective traffic arrangements on the day.

He said that all-out efforts would be made to observe SOPs for Covid-19 during the anniversary programme and it would be ensured that masks were provided to participants. "We want to contain the virus and I am here to serve people not to play cricket," he said. (ANI)

