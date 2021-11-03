PPP leader calls Imran Khan 'Blame Minister of Pakistan' after relief package announcement

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 3 (ANI): Terming the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's recent address on relief package as a "bizarre speech", opposition leader Sherry Rehman has dubbed him the "blame minister of Pakistan".

Criticising the prime minister, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Rehaman said that she chose the name "blame minister" for him as he has been shifting the blame on former governments and international markets for the rise in inflation and prices of oil, gas, and other essential items.

"Bizarre speech by the Blame Minister of Pakistan. Says all the unprecedented inflation, tsunami of oil, gas prices, essentials is because of the past governments and international markets.PPP faced higher global oil prices over USD 130 per barrel but local petrol was half of today prices," Rahman said in a tweet.



"Basically, he took no responsibility for the economic crisis, skyrocketing inflation, unprecedented public debt, plummeting rupee and just said get ready for more price hikes. And oh, a "relief package" for two crores out of 22 crore people. Which package? Ghee prices rose as he spoke," she added.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Pakistan People's Party's chief, said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's package is "too little for 200 million people", according to Geo News.

"PM's package is nothing but a joke. PM claims few families will benefit from 30 per cent discount for only 6 months on ghee, flour and lentils. In 3 yrs, ghee increased [by] 108 per cent, flour 50 per cent and gas 300 per cent," he said in a tweet.

"30 per cent is too little, too late for 200 million ppl facing historic inflation, poverty and unemployment," he added. (ANI)

