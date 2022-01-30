PPP seeks Punjab province support to overthrow Imran Khan government

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 30 (ANI): Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has sought support from Punjab to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

While warning the Prime Minister of the long march scheduled to be held on February 27, the PPP chief said he will go to the people and tell them it is vital for the country to get rid of PM Imran and that he should not remain in parliament because he has lost the confidence of the people, according to Express Tribune.

Bilawal went on to say that economic, political and human rights are under attack by "this puppet" government.

He recalled that his grandfather Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and mother Benazir Bhutto made the party the voice of the people and gave them their rights while facing dictators.



"Now, we will start our march from Karachi to dislodge the puppet and put our demands in Islamabad," he said.

Accusing the incumbent government of destroying the country in the name of "change", Bilawal said that the PPP knew that the deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was not in the interest of the people as it undermined the country's sovereignty, as reported by Express Tribune.

Highlighting the recent report by Transparency International, the PPP leader said: "People won't listen to his lies because they have had enough," adding, "He had come to power by saying that corruption would be eradicated, but it has reached record-breaking heights during the last three years," he said.

Bilawal told the crowd that he knew that the puppet government was beyond the point of being saved.

"Whenever the PPP held a long march, it always politically harmed the tyrant and selected of the time. We will tell the people why it is necessary to get rid of this puppet and to get him out of parliament," he added. (ANI)

