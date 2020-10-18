PPP slams Imran govt for not laying 'controversial' Sindh islands ordinance before Parliament

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 18 (ANI): Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), one of the main opposition party's here on Saturday slammed the Imran Khan government for not laying the "controversial" Pakistan Islands Development Authority (PIDA) Ordinance, 2020, before its Parliament in session on Friday.

"Both Houses of Parliament have met but this ordinance was still not laid before them. There is a clear mala fide intent in not tabling this ordinance before Parliament. The entire opposition is united against this blatant usurpation of provincial powers and rights of indigenous people," PPP's parliamentary leader Sherry Rehman was quoted as saying by Dawn.

"It is ultra vires of the Constitution in more ways than one, which is why they are afraid to bring it to parliament but they will have to," Rehman said.



She said that the islands belong to Sindh and this ordinance was a blatant attempt by the federal government to overreach.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government has been asking Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to "immediately" withdraw the ordinance. Besides, protest is raging across Sindh against the Ordinance.

The ordinance, which has emanated without a discussion in the Parliament; in its 25 pages, clearly stated that can not be challenged into Pakistani Courts. Meaning, nobody, starting from the Parliament democratically elected, can challenge the law. (ANI)

