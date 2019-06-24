PPP to challenge ban on using the word 'selected' for Imran Khan in House

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jun 24 (ANI): The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) on Monday said that it will challenge the ban imposed by the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly for addressing Prime Minister Imran Khan using the word "selected".

Former president and PPP's co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari questioned the legitimacy of the move and said that the party will look for legal options after consulting with lawyers.

Urging all lawmakers to come together in the matter, The Express Tribune quoted Zardari as saying, "We must ascertain whether the government even has the authority to impose such a ban."

Echoing similar sentiments, PPP Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman said that 'selected' is a part of Khan's identity.

"PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was the first person to use the word 'selected' for PM Imran. It is quite telling to see that this word has now become a part of Imran Khan's identity. This single word sums up his political journey," she said.

Rehman claimed that the ban proved allegations that Khan was "handpicked" for the prime minister's post. "If the premier has not been selected, then why is the word being banned?" she said.

On Sunday, Deputy Speaker of National Assembly Qasim Suri had issued a ruling, banning lawmakers from referring the Leader of the House as 'selected' since it would amount to insulting the House.

The order came after Energy Minister Ayub Khan had raised objections that Khan being referred as 'selected' was a violation of House rules. (ANI)

