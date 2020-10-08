Pradeep Kumar Rawat appointed as next Ambassador of India to Kingdom of Netherlands

New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): Pradeep Kumar Rawat has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Netherlands, informed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday.



In an official statement, the MEA said: "Pradeep Kumar Rawat (IFS: 1990), presently Ambassador of India to the Republic of Indonesia, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Netherlands."

The statement further mentioned that Rawat is expected to take up the assignment shortly. (ANI)

