Pradhan holds a high-level meeting on preparations for G20 Summit scheduled to be held in India in 2023

New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): Union Minister for Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting on the preparations for the upcoming G20 Summit to be held in India in 2023.

MoS for Skill Development and MEITY, S Rajeev Chandrasekhar; MoS for Education, Annapurna Devi, MoS Rajkumar Ranjan Singh and senior officials of the Education and Skill Development Ministry attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Pradhan said that education is one of the priority areas in G20. He called for extensive preparations ahead of the G20 meet. He said that the G20 meet under India's presidency is also an opportunity to share what India has achieved in the education sector, particularly after the launch of the National Education Policy 2020.

Union Education Minister also said that India would present a new template of education that can be a global model for all emerging economies.



He also called for involving students, and educational and skilling institutions to make the summit a grand success. The Minister also suggested showcasing the rich heritage of Indian Knowledge Systems and making participants aware of the contribution of India to the world.

The Education Working Group will be holding seminars on the role of digital technology in education and TVET and the future of work leading to the meeting of G20 education ministers on 28 June 2023.

The education working group will come out with a G20 EdWG report, a compendium of best practices and a report on the two seminar themes leading to the G20 Education Ministers' declaration. Institutions like NCERT, IISC, NSDC, IIT Madras, IIT Hyderabad, Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, UNESCO, UNICEF, OECD, etc are knowledge partners under various priority areas.

It is to be noted that India is going to assume the G20 presidency from 1st December 2022 and the events will be held across the country.

The four priority areas under education are ensuring foundational literacy and numeracy, especially in the context of blended learning; Building capacities promoting lifelong learning in the context of the future of work; Making tech-enabled learning more inclusive, qualitative and collaborative at every level and Strengthening research, promoting innovation through richer collaboration. (ANI)

