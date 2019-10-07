Pradhan meets Mongolia's Heavy Industry Minister Nandinjargal Ganbold

Ulaanbaatar (Mongolia), Oct 7 (ANI): Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday met Mongolia's Minister of Mining and Heavy Industry Nandinjargal Ganbold upon his arrival here.

"Met with His Excellency Nandinjargal Ganbold, State Secretary, Ministry of Mining and Heavy Industry and senior Representative of Foreign Ministry of Mongolia upon my arrival in Ulaanbaatar," Pradhan's tweet read.

Pradhan, through a series of tweets, said that in the next few days he will meet Mongolian Prime Minister Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh and other ministers of his Cabinet for the commissioning of infrastructure facilities, which are part of the oil refinery project being supported by India.

"I will be joining the Prime Minister of Mongolia and six Cabinet Ministers at the ceremony for commissioning the infrastructure facilities constructed as part of the Oil Refinery Project," Pradhan's second tweet read.

"This will pave the way for the development of refinery project being supported by India under a line of credit of USD 1.236 billion," the third tweet read.

Pradhan is in Mongolia as a follow up of the state visit by Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga to India in September.

The refinery project is being developed under a line of credit of USD 1.236 billion extended by New Delhi during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mongolia in 2015 and subsequently enhanced during the State visit of the President of Mongolia to India in September 2019.

The two countries had reached a strategic partnership during PM Modi's visit to Mongolia in 2015. A number of high-level exchanges have taken place since then and the partnership has seen considerable progress during the last few years. (ANI)

