Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: Malaysian Minister expresses hope strong India-Malaysia trade relations will continue

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 8 (ANI): In his address at the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention in Indore, Human Resources Minister of Malaysia Sivakumar Varatharaju Naidu on Sunday expressed hope that strong trade relations between India and Malaysia would continue.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was also present at the event. Naidu also mentioned that the year 2023 marks the 66th anniversary of the establishment of the bilateral relationship between India and Malaysia. He said that Memoranda of Understanding are to be signed between India and Malaysia on recruitment and employment of workers between the two countries.

Naidu also mentioned that he had met with the High Commissioner from India to Malaysia and the Malaysian government is undertaking an analysis of the various issues related to the migration of human capital between the two countries.



Naidu also said that "my presence today at this important event is to register Malaysia's commitment that our bilateral relations will continue to prosper. The theme of this year's convention is diaspora, reliable partners for Indians' progress in Amrit Kaal."

"As a minister of human resources, I fully comprehend and understand the importance of human capital development and capacity building in this context India and Malaysia have a very long history and it is a known fact that we have established our cordial and diplomatic relations since 1957. As we continue to enjoy a strong relationship as India and Malaysia always put importance to cross political economic and social-cultural ties" Naidu added.

Talking about the strong trade relations between both countries Naidu mentioned that Malaysia regards India as an important trading partner, as India has been the largest export destination for the county in the South Asian region. And in this regard, the economic and commercial relations remain steadfast and strongly emerge as one element of the bilateral relationship.

Naidu also said, "It is a fact that Malaysia is the third largest trade partner within ASEAN and India is the largest trading partner amongst the countries of the south excluding China and I strongly believe that trade relations amongst both countries will continue to prosper to greater heights despite many uncertainties."

Regarding tourism, the HR minister of Malaysia noted that India has been one of the top contributors of foreign arrivals in Malaysia with 71481 visitors between January and June 2022 alone and it is increasing rapidly I am sure that the increasing trend will continue despite Covid restrictions and rules being in place. (ANI)

