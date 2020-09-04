Precautions taken to thwart any misadventure by Pak should any threat develop along northern borders: Gen Rawat

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Amid the ongoing border tensions with China, Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat on Thursday said the armed forces have taken precautions to thwart any misadventure by Pakistan if it tries to take advantage of any threat developing along India's northern borders.

"Should any threat develop along our northern borders, Pakistan could take advantage of that to create some trouble for us. We have taken precautions that any such misadventure by Pakistan is thwarted. In fact, they may suffer losses should they attempt such misadventure," said General Rawat.

General Rawat said India wants peace and tranquillity across its borders. He said that there have been some aggressive actions by China and the forces were capable of dealing with threats along the borders.

"We want peace and tranquillity across our borders. Off late, we have been seeing some aggressive actions by China but we are capable of handling these. Our tri-services are capable of dealing with threats along our frontiers," he said.

The Chief of Defence Staff also said that India and USA have signed several defence agreements with potential for more such agreements in the near future.

"We are certain this will enable better strategic collaboration between the two countries, within the autonomy we have maintained so far," he said.

General Rawat also said that those who are "deployed on the frontline, flying our aircraft, deployed at our ships at sea, none of them are affected due to COVID-19 so far". (ANI)

