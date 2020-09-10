President Kovind accepts letter of credence from Singapore's High Commissioner to India

New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday accepted the letter of credence from Simon Wong Wie Kuen, the High Commissioner of Singapore to India, in a virtual ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, the President conveyed his warm wishes to the High Commissioner on his appointment, according to a release from Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Congratulating the Singapore government on the successful conduct of general elections recently, Kovind noted that bilateral relations between India and Singapore have deepened.

The President also thanked Singapore for its strong support to India at multilateral forums, including the UN Security Council.

The President noted that mutual cooperation during the period of COVID-19 pandemic has further strengthened the existing ties of friendship and trust between both countries, it added. (ANI)

