President Kovind, Georgian counterpart discuss bilateral ties, COVID-19

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday spoke to his Georgian counterpart Salome Zourabichvili, during which both the leaders discussed bilateral ties and coronavirus pandemic.

During the telephone conversation, the President informed Zourabichvili that India has made strenuous efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 and has been successful to a large extent.

"President Ram Nath Kovind had a telephone conversation with Salome Zourabichvili, the President of Georgia today," a statement by President's Secretariat read.

"The two leaders discussed bilateral ties. The President said that India valued its warm and friendly ties with Georgia. The two countries need to give greater focus to their relations in trade, economic and cultural fields. India is happy to advance its cooperation with Georgia in the field of training and capacity building," it added.

Taking note of the challenges faced by the world from the COVID-19 pandemic and the disruption of life across the globe, the President noted that Georgia's national efforts have been remarkable in containing the spread of the virus.

"The President informed the Georgian President that India has made strenuous efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 and we have been successful to a large extent. India has also been at the forefront in mobilising international efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic and extended medical supplies support to over 150 countries. The two leaders noted that the global community must collectively work to energise economic growth," the statement read.

President Kovind thanked the Georgian government for their cooperation in Indian students' evacuation from Georgia and for the welfare of the Indian community residing in Georgia.

"Referring to the presence of a large number of Indian students in Georgia, many of whom pursuing medical education, the President thanked the Georgian government for their cooperation in their evacuation and for the welfare of the Indian community residing in Georgia," it said. (ANI)