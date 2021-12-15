President Kovind held comprehensive meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina: Shringla

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 15 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Wednesday said that President Ram Nath Kovind met with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and held a comprehensive discussion, which encompassed many areas of the multifaceted relationship between the two countries, including jointly preserving the legacy of 'Bangabandhu' Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the 1971 Bangladesh's War of Liberation.

"With the Bangladesh Prime Minister, the discussion was comprehensive encompassing many areas of our multifaceted relationship, including jointly preserving the legacy of Bangabandhu and 1971 war, particularly among the youth of both our countries," he said while addressing a special Ministry of External Affairs briefing in Dhaka.

President Kovind, arrived at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka this morning for a three-day visit.

The Foreign Secretary also said that President had substantive meetings with both Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen.

He said: "With the Foreign Minister, the President expressed satisfaction on the excellent progress made and multifaceted bilateral partnership and emphasised the important role that the Financial Ministries play in such bilateral relationships."

Shringla also said highlighted that the senior-most three dignitaries from India had visited the close and friendly neighbour --Bangladesh.

"As you know this year is very significant to the relationships. It marks the three veiny of the establishment --the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the state of Bangladesh, the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries and also the 100th anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman," he said.

"On this occasion, we have had the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bangladesh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit, and now President Ram Nath Kovind's visit. It is a rare conjuncture in which we have had the three of our senior-most dignitaries visit the close and friendly neighbour in one year," he added.

President Kovind, landed at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka this morning, where he was received by Mohammad Abdul Hamid, the President of Bangladesh himself, Press Secretary to the President informed in a release.

The President was accorded a ceremonial welcome and given Guard of Honour at the Airport. Thereafter, he visited the National Martyrs' Memorial in Savar and paid tributes to the martyrs of the Liberation War of Bangladesh. Subsequently, he visited Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at 32 Dhanmondi where he paid homage to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Father of the nation of Bangladesh.

In the afternoon, the President met the political leadership of Bangladesh - President Mohammad Abdul Hamid, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen.

In these meetings, the President congratulated the government and people of Bangladesh on the historic occasion of Mujib Borsho, the 50th anniversary of the liberation of Bangladesh and 50 years of India-Bangladesh bilateral relations. He said that the Liberation War of Bangladesh was an inspiring episode in recent history and India was honoured to be a part of it. He said that, 50 years ago, India and Bangladesh began a special friendship which was laid in commonalities of language, kinship, religion and cultural ethos as well as mutual respect.

The President reiterated that Bangladesh has a special place in India's 'neighbourhood first' policy. He said that India's development partnership with Bangladesh is one of the most comprehensive and wide-ranging ones. At the same time, our relationship is mature enough to handle most complex of problems.

President Kovind will be in Bangladesh till December 17. This is the first foreign visit of President Kovind since the COVID-19 outbreak. (ANI)