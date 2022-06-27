President Kovind, Jaishankar congratulate Djibouti on its Independence Day

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday congratulated his Djibouti counterpart Mahmoud Ali Youssouf on the occasion of the 45th Independence Day.

"Congratulate FM @ymahmoudali and the Government & people of Djibouti on the 45th anniversary of their Independence," he tweeted.

President Ram Nath Kovind also sent greetings to President of Djibouti Ismail Omar Guelleh on the day.

"On behalf of the Government and the people of India, and on my own behalf, I extend warm greetings and sincere felicitations to Your Excellency, the Government and the people of the Republic of Djibouti on the occasion of your Independence Day," President said in a statement.

"I convey my best wishes for Your Excellency's personal well-being and health and for the continued progress and prosperity of the friendly people of Djibouti," it added.



India and Djibouti share warm and friendly relations based on historical and cultural linkages.

As Djibouti continues to achieve greater success in all the areas, India remains committed to be its trusted development partner, the statement read.

India and Djibouti share various fields including defence cooperation.

Last month, INS Kolkata visited Djibouti from May 4-7, as part of the anti-piracy patrol being undertaken by the Indian Navy to ensure safe transit of merchant vessels in the Gulf of Aden.

As per a press release from the Ministry of Defence, Captain Prashant Handu, the Commanding Officer had called on Colonel Ahmed Daher Djama, Commander of the National Navy of Djibouti and Colonel Wais Omar Bogoreh, Commander-in-Chief of Djibouti Coast Guard during the visit.

"Both dignitaries also visited INS Kolkata, along with personnel from the Djibouti Navy and Coast Guard. The courtesy and camaraderie exhibited by the Djibouti Coast Guard and Navy to INS Kolkata reflects the strong friendship they share with the Indian Navy," the release added.

"Indian Navy warships have been deployed in the Gulf of Aden since Oct 2008 for anti-piracy patrol to ensure safe transit of merchant vessels," tweeted the Navy spokesperson. (ANI)

