President Kovind pays tribute at Dhaka's National Martyrs' Memorial to brave hearts of Liberation War of Bangladesh

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 15 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind paid tributes at the National Martyrs' Memorial to those who sacrificed their lives for the Liberation War of Bangladesh on Wednesday.

"President Kovind @rashtrapatibhvn pays tributes at the National Martyrs' Memorial to the brave hearts of the Liberation War of Bangladesh," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.

"May the spirit of those who sacrificed their lives to realize the ideals of the Liberation War continue to guide our thoughts and actions," he added.



Earlier, President Kovind arrived in Dhaka on Wednesday and was received by Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid and First Lady Rashida Hamid upon his arrival.

President is on a three-day visit to Bangladesh from December 15-17 to attend the country's 50th Victory Day celebrations as a guest of honour.

"This visit is in context of 50th Victory Day celebrations in Dhaka at which Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid has invited President Kovind to represent India as a guest of honour," Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Tuesday during a press briefing in New Delhi.

This is the maiden visit of President Kovind to Bangladesh since the COVID-19 outbreak.

The President's visit provides an opportunity to renew India's bonds with Dhaka, Shringla said, adding that the relations are based on a shared geographical space, heritage, history, and shared experience of New Delhi's support to Bangladesh during its war of liberation. (ANI)

