President Ram Nath Kovind
President Ram Nath Kovind

President Kovind to pay 7-day visit to Philippines, Japan from Oct 17

ANI | Updated: Oct 15, 2019 11:21 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind will pay a seven-day-visit to the Philippines and Japan from October 17 with an aim to expand bilateral cooperation with the two Asian countries, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Monday.
Kovind will arrive in Philippines on Thursday. The five-day visit would witness the President holding both restricted and delegation-level talks with his Philippines counterpart Rodrigo Roa Duterte in Manila, as well as participating in business and community events.
The President will be visiting the Philippines at the invitation of Duterte, and on the occasion marking 70 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
Kovind will leave for Japan on October 21 to attend the Enthronement ceremony of Japanese Emperor Naruhito. During the three-day visit, he will attend a banquet hosted by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and participate in a community event. The President will also visit a Buddhist temple and plant a sapling from the sacred Bodhi Tree in Gaya to highlight India and Japan's historical and cultural linkages based on Buddhism.
The visit to the two countries affirm India's commitment to strengthen its bilateral ties based on traditional bonds of friendship and mutual understanding, the MEA said. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 11:54 IST

US to withdraw 1000 troops from Syria over next few weeks

Washington DC [USA], Oct 15 (ANI): The United States will withdraw about 1000 additional troops from Syria over the next few weeks, amid the ongoing military operation by Turkey on the Kurdish forces.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 11:16 IST

India will be Sierra Leone's reliable development partner: Venkaiah Naidu

Freetown (Sierra Leone), Oct 15 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu during his visit to Sierra Leone has assured that India will be a reliable development partner for the country, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 10:43 IST

Typhoon Hagibis in Japan claims 67 lives

Tokyo [Japan], Oct 15 (ANI): The death toll due to Typhoon Hagibis in Japan has risen to 67 here on Tuesday. National broadcaster NHK said 67 people were known to have died after Typhoon Hagibis swept across central and eastern Japan.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 10:24 IST

Margaret Atwood, Bernardine Evaristo jointly win 2019 Booker Prize

London [UK], Oct 15 (ANI): Canadian writer Margaret Atwood and British author Bernardine Evaristowere were named the joint winners of the 2019 Booker Prize on Monday night here after the judges broke the rules and declared a tie.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 10:02 IST

Statues of Christopher Columbus vandalized in California, Rhode Island

California [USA], Oct 15 (ANI): Amid calls for replacing Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples' Day, several statues of Italian explorer Christopher Columbus were vandalized with red paint in San Francisco and Providence, Rhode Island.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 07:16 IST

'Vice President referred on need to fight terrorism in all its...

Freetown [Sierra Leone], Oct 15 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu during his visit to Sierra Leone referred on the need to fight terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 06:21 IST

Trump authorises US Treasury, State Dept to sanction those...

Washington [US], Oct 15 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) signed an executive order authorising the Department of Treasury and the Department of State to consider and impose sanctions on individuals, entities, or associates of the Government of Turkey involved in actions that end

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 06:08 IST

Mexico: 14 policeman killed after being ambushed in Michoacan

Michoacan [Mexico], Oct 15 (ANI/Sputnik): Fourteen policemen were killed after being ambushed by 'alleged groups of armed people' in the municipality of Aguililla.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 04:18 IST

Margaret Atwood, Bernardine Evaristo jointly win Booker Prize...

London [UK], Oct 15 (ANI): Canadian writer Margaret Atwood and British author Bernardine Evaristo were on Monday (local time) announced as joint winners of 2019 Booker Prize.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 03:18 IST

Kate Middleton channels Princess Diana's Pak tour style but with a twist

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 15 : As the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived in Pakistan on their five-day visit, what struck many was the choice of Kate Middleton's attire.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 03:01 IST

Vice President Naidu departs for New Delhi after concluding...

Freetown [Sierra Leone], Oct 15 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday (local time) departed for New Delhi from Sierra Leone concluding his five-day visit to Union of Comoros and Sierra Leone.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 01:22 IST

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive on five-day visit to Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 15 (ANI): Britain's Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived in Pakistan on Monday evening for a five-day visit.

Read More
iocl