President's Bangladesh visit provides chance to renew bond based on shared geographical space, heritage, history: Shringla

New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind's Bangladesh visit provides an opportunity to renew the bonds between two countries, based on a shared geographical space, heritage, history and experience of New Delhi's support to Dhaka during its war of liberation, said Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Tuesday.

Speaking at a special Ministry of External Affairs briefing, Shringla said that this visit is also an occasion to take note of the width, depth, vitality and dynamism of the contemporary ties between the two nations.

Speaking further, the Foreign Secretary also said that the relationship between India and Bangladesh is based on a similar economic journey, aspiration, developmental experience and growing friendship and contact between the Prime Ministers of both the countries.

President Kovind will embark on a three-day State visit to Bangladesh from tomorrow. The visit is in the context of the 50th Victory Day celebrations in Dhaka which Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid has invited Kovind to represent India as a guest of honour.

President Kovind will be accompanied by the Minister of State for Education Dr Subhas Sarkar and a Member of Parliament Rajdeep Roy.

Highlighting that the upcoming visit would be the first visit of President Kovind to Bangladesh since the COVID-19 outbreak, Shringla said that it signifies the importance that both countries attach to the bilateral ties.

"Bangladesh is inviting our President to be the guest of honour on this occasion to commemorate this event. He is the only foreign dignitary who will be present. At the same time, our president going out for the first time since the COVID pandemic is also significant," Shringla said.

President Kovind is scheduled to depart for Delhi on December 17. (ANI)