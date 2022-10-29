President Murmu emphasizes on zero tolerance to all acts of terror

New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday emphasized zero tolerance to all acts of terror while meeting the heads of delegations of the United Nations Security Council's Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC) at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"India has been a victim of terrorism for decades, which is why India has adopted a zero-tolerance approach to terrorism... I'm confident that the discussions during the meeting will provide good foundations for concrete action by the int'l community," said Murmu.

The President emphasized that zero tolerance to all acts of terror, irrespective of its motivations, should continue to be the guiding approach of the international community in shaping the global counter-terror architecture.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister, S Jaishanakr also addressed the heads of delegations of the United Nations Security Council's Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC) who called on President Droupadi Murmu.



"It's a matter of satisfaction that all members of UNSC and those who'd be entering it shortly have all cooperated to the fullest to send strongest possible statement. We're here, President, to seek your guidance & report to you a successful conclusion of CTC meeting," said EAM Jaishankar.

The President said that India has a national commitment to fight the evil of terrorism, in all its forms and manifestations, read the President of India press release.

The President said that UN CTC's gesture of travelling to Mumbai and paying homage to the victims of terrorism, has conveyed a strong message to the perpetrators and supporters of terrorism.

"The international community must come together to bring them to justice," she added.



Welcoming the delegation members, the President appreciated their gesture of commencing their visit by paying tributes to the 26/11 victims in Mumbai.



She said that India as the world's largest democracy, with one of the most open and diverse societies in the world, has been a victim of terrorism for decades, read the press release.

"India has a national commitment to fight the evil of terrorism, in all its forms and manifestations," said Murmu.

She emphasized that zero tolerance for all acts of terror, irrespective of their motivations, should continue to be the guiding approach of the international community in shaping the global counter-terror architecture.

During the meeting, Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj, Permanent Representative of India to the UN, in her capacity as Chair of the CTC, informed the President about the working of the UNSC CTC and its priorities.

Michael Moussa Adamo, President of the UN Security Council and Foreign Minister of Gabon and External Affairs Minister of India, Dr. S Jaishankar also made brief interventions apprising the President of the salient aspects of the UNSC CTC's deliberations and the way ahead, as outlined in the Delhi Declaration adopted earlier today.

Among the dignitaries who attended the meeting were Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Foreign Minister of Ghana, Reem Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation of UAE, and Megi Fino, Deputy Foreign Minister of Albania.

Senior officials of the United Nations, including Vladimir Voronkov, Under Secretary General, United Nations Office for Counter Terrorism were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

