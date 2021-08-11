President Tsai Ing-wen urges Japan, others to step up cooperation in Taiwan Strait

Taipei [Taiwan], August 11 (ANI): Amid Chinese repressive measures, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Tuesday called on Japan and other developed countries to step up cooperation to help ensure peace and stability on the Taiwan Strait.

Tsai made the appeal in an online interview with Japanese monthly magazine Bungei Shunju, reported NHK World.

She said Japan, the United States and other nations discussing the Taiwan Strait and expressing concern sends a signal to China, which has been continuing its military buildup.

Tsai also said that increasing collaboration among Taiwan and its partners will make Beijing exercise restraint in its policy-making, including military activities, reported NHK World.

Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, a democracy of almost 24 million people located off the southeastern coast of mainland China, despite the fact that the two sides have been governed separately for more than seven decades.



China has repeatedly threatened Taiwan with invasion and has adopted an aggressive policy to intimidate the self-governing island.

On June 1, Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged to complete reunification with self-ruled Taiwan and vowed to smash any attempts at formal independence for the island.

She mentioned the joint statement issued after a Japan-US summit in April and the communique of the Group of Seven summit in June, both of which referred to the importance of peace and stability on the strait.

The president said Japan's donation of coronavirus vaccines to Taiwan is proof of their long-standing friendship, and she is grateful that the country offered a helping hand at a most challenging time for Taiwan, reported NHK World.

She added that she wants to pass on the bilateral relations to the next generation. (ANI)

