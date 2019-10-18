Chinese President Xi Jinping (File photo)
Chinese President Xi Jinping (File photo)

President Xi Jinping to kick start 7th Military World Games in Wuhan

Ravi Jaljotra | Updated: Oct 18, 2019 15:50 IST

By Ravi Jaljotra
Wuhan [China], Oct 18 (ANI): President Xi Jinping will kick start the Games">7th Military World Games here on Friday wherein more than 10,000 military officials from over 100 counties, including India are expected to participate with a record-high 329 events across 27 sports.
It is for the first time that China is hosting the Military World Games which is also known as Olympics">Military Olympics. The Olympics will commence on October 18 and conclude on October 27. However, the games will start on October 19.
With an objective to improve its previous records, as many as 54 players of Indian Armed Forces' sports contingent are also participating in the nine-day long Olympics">Military Olympics.
Indian military athletes will be showing their might in 10 games including archery, boxing, cycling, diving, modern pentathlon, shooting, TRAC and Field gymnastics, wrestling and tennis.
A total of 35 venues have been built for the soldiers' Olympics. Of the 35 venues, 13 have been newly built, 17 have been reconstructed using sites formerly operated by the city and local universities, and five are temporary facilities.
The main venue of the Olympics is China's Wuhan, a city endowed with rich water resources and a place with 166 large and small lakes throughout its territory. Hoping to promote the great lakes and rivers, all 35 venues of the games are allocated to be held in four zones, adjacent to local waters.
The theme for the 7th Military World Games is 'Military Glory and Peace'. The first military world games was inaugurated in Rome in 1955, and since then, it is held in every four years by the International Military Sports Council or CISM.
The CISM was founded in 1948 and now139 member states across four continents participate.
Prior to this, all Olympics">Military Olympics have been organized by military organizations, however, the 7th soldiers' Olympics is the first to be organized jointly by the military department and local government. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 15:53 IST

Hong Kong protestors march as police ban weekend rally

Hong Kong, Oct 18 (ANI): Over 1,000 protestors took to streets and blocked roads across Hong Kong on Friday after the police banned a large pro-democracy march planned for Sunday against the government's mask ban.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 15:10 IST

Pakistan escapes terror blacklisting by FATF, given Feb 2020 deadline

Paris [France], Oct 18 (ANI): In a major development, Pakistan has escaped the terror black list by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). The global watchdog strongly urged Islamabad to complete its full action plan by February 2020, until which the country will remain on its grey list.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 14:06 IST

Japan to pardon 550,000 criminals on Emperor's enthronement ceremony

Tokyo [Japan], Oct 18 (ANI): The Japanese government on Friday decided to pardon as many as 550,000 convicts on the occasion of Emperor Naruhito's upcoming enthronement ceremony, state broadcaster NHK reported.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 13:45 IST

More than 325 Indians deported by Mexico arrive in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], Oct 18 (ANI): More than 325 Indians put on a specially arranged non-scheduled flight by Mexican immigration authorities for illegally entering the country, arrived in New Delhi on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 12:58 IST

Afghan forces kill facilitator of Taliban explosions in Takhar province

Kabul [Afghanistan], Oct 18 (ANI/Sputnik): Local media on Thursday reported that the Special Forces of the National Directorate of Security (NDS) killed Salahuddin alias Ibrahimi, a facilitator of Taliban explosions in the northeastern Afghan province of Takhar.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 12:52 IST

French Interior Ministry says 9/11-inspired attack foiled by...

France [Paris], Oct 18 (ANI): French intelligence officers have foiled a terror plot inspired by the 9/11 attack on the World Trade Centre in New York City, country's Interior Ministry said on Thursday

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 12:42 IST

Afghanistan Presidential election: EC will not announce results on Oct 19

Kabul [Afghanistan], Oct 18 (ANI/Sputnik): The Afghan Election Commission will not be able to announce the results of last month's presidential election on Saturday, as scheduled, because of delay in processing data from the biometric voter verification system, Election Commission Secretary Habib-ur-R

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 11:58 IST

Students of Balochistan University continue protests against...

Quetta [Pakistan], Oct 18 (ANI): Several student organisations under the banner of Students Educational Alliance on Thursday continued their protests for the fourth consecutive day over alleged harassment and blackmail of students by some officials of Balochistan University.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 11:35 IST

India remains fastest-growing economy in present global...

Washington DC [USA], Oct 18 (ANI): India remains the fastest growing economy in the world and the central government is making every effort to spur growth, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday, days after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) slashed the country's growth projecti

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 10:40 IST

Hoping to have trade deal with US soon: Nirmala Sitharaman

Washington DC [USA], Oct 18 (ANI): Trade differences between India and the United States are narrowing, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday, and expressed hope that the two countries will enter into a deal soon.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 10:17 IST

China's quarterly economic growth slows to record low of six per cent

Beijing [China], Oct 18 (ANI): Amid a trade war with the United States, China's economic growth dropped to a 27-year low in the third quarter of 2019.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 09:36 IST

Nelson Mandela's daughter begins new charge as S. Africa's...

Seoul [South Korea], Oct 18 (ANI): The late anti-apartheid activist and Nobel laureate, Nelson Mandela's daughter Zenani Mandela-Dlamini is now South Africa's newly appointed ambassador to South Korea.

Read More
iocl