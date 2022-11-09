Presidential poll campaign in Kazakhstan to concentrate on social obligations: experts

Astana [Kazakhstan], November 9 (ANI): Ahead of the much-awaited presidential elections in Kazakhstan later this month, political-expert-daniyar-ashimbayev">political expert Daniyar Ashimbayev said the poll campaign is primarily focused on social obligations.

"Apparently, there is a certain set of explicitly populist slogans that the electoral headquarters have agreed not to bring up for discussions, such as credit amnesty and the privatization of rental housing. Considering the rising number of fake news on these topics in social networks, it is obvious that the topic is painful," Ashimbayev was quoted as saying by The Astana Times.

"Huge efforts made in previous years to diversify and develop the economy have had no effect in the form of sustainable enterprises with permanent employment and stable income," he said.

Snap presidential elections are set to be held in Kazakhstan on November 20 to elect the President of Kazakhstan.

This comes against a series of fundamental and comprehensive political reforms, in continuing the process of decentralising political power in the central Asian country. These measures included the recommendation for seven years limit to the Presidential term and the announcement of snap presidential elections this autumn.



According to Ashimbayev, the course bends towards the country's comprehensive demonopolization of political and economic power since January.

The Astana Times reported that policies are shifting in the transition to more adequate economic planning, forcing the oligarchy to stop exporting capital to invest in the national economy, protection of the economy from international sanctions, and the increased involvement of foreign investors in domestic projects.

The presidential candidates have to convince voters not just to vote for any one of them, but to participate in these elections at a minimum, said Andrei Chebotarev, director at the Alternativa Center for Current Research.

"Political opposition of Kazakhstan has once again missed the strategic opportunity by refusing to participate in the presidential election by nominating and supporting its candidate," Chebotarev said in a social media post.

Highlighting that the upcoming elections have two female candidates, Kazakh expert Zhanna Tulindinova said that the public space is becoming more open for discussion of the most acute issues pertaining to female empowerment.

"The family and women's issues, which were previously hidden behind closed doors, are now discussed openly as serious socially significant issues, and not something embarrassing that the families should deal with in their own way. These problems include domestic violence, various forms of economic and social coercion of women, child poverty, and poverty in families with many children," she said. (ANI)

