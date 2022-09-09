Prime Minister Modi, Norwegian PM hold talks, discuss new initiatives in climate finance

New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a telephonic conversation with Norwegian PM Jonas Gahr Store and reviewed bilateral ties along with discussions on new initiatives in climate finance.

In a tweet, PM Modi wrote, "Had a productive conversation on phone with Norwegian PM Jonas Gahr Store today. We reviewed our bilateral cooperation and discussed new initiatives in climate finance."

The leaders discussed bilateral and international issues of mutual interest, including initiatives to mobilise climate finance for renewable energy projects in developing countries. PM Modi emphasized the importance of ensuring equitable, timely and adequate climate finance for the developing world, and appreciated Store's commitment to this cause, read a Ministry of External Affairs press release.



The two leaders reviewed various ongoing bilateral cooperation initiatives under the Task Force on Blue economy. They also expressed satisfaction at the increasing India-Norway collaboration in areas like green hydrogen, shipping, Science & Technology and education.

Earlier on the sidelines of the India-Nordic summit Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his 3-day Europe visit in May this year, held bilateral talks with Norwegian PM Jonas Gahr Store in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister's Office had written, "Boosting friendship with Norway. Prime Ministers @narendramodi and @jonasgahrstore meet in Copenhagen. They are taking stock of the full range of bilateral relations between the two nations and ways to deepen developmental cooperation."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October congratulated Jonas Gahr Store on assuming the office of Prime Minister of Norway and said he is looking forward to working closely with the latter's new administration to further strengthen India-Norway relations.

Jonas Gahr Store, the leader of Norway's Labor Party, which won the elections in September, became the country's new prime minister. (ANI)

