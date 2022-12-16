Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Mette Frederiksen on re-election as Denmark PM

New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Mette Frederiksen on her re-election as Denmark's PM.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, PM Modi said he looked forward to continuing cooperation in bolstering the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership.

PM Narendra Modi tweeted, "Warm congratulations to Ms. Mette Frederiksen for her re-election as the Prime Minister of Denmark. I look forward to continuing our cooperation in strengthening the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership. @Statsmin."

Earlier in the day, Social Democratic leader Frederiksen announced her decision to form a bipartisan government.

Frederiksen said that they will form a government consisting of the Liberals, Social Democrats and the Moderates. She made the statement after meeting Denmarks's Queen Margrethe to inform her about the coalition, Politico reported.



Frederiksen stated that they have set sights on higher employment, high climate ambitions and a comprehensive reform program.

"We will present a government consisting of the Liberals, the Social Democrats and the Moderates," Politico quoted Mette Frederiksen as saying.

"We have set high ambitions, both in terms of ensuring higher employment, more people getting work, high climate ambitions and a fairly comprehensive reform program," Frederiksen said.

Frederiksen, Jakob Elleman-Jensen of the Liberal Party and Lars Lokke Rasmussen of the Moderates, in a press briefing announced the convergence of political ideals behind the formation next government, according to Politico.

The parties in the new coalition government have a combined 89 seats in the 179-member parliament. Frederiksen's centre-left Social Democratic Party has secured 50 seats while Liberals won 23 seats, as per the Politico report.

The Moderates, led by former Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen, won 16 seats in the elections held on November 1. (ANI)

