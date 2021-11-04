Prime Ministers of Vietnam, France hold talks

Hanoi [Vietnam], November 4 (ANI/VOVWORLD): Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh held talks with French Prime Minister Jean Castex on Wednesday in Matignon Palace, where the two leaders highly appreciated the mutual assistance activities between the two countries.

The French Prime Minister said France will provide Vietnam with 970,000 more doses of Covid-19 vaccine through the COVAX mechanism and 400,000 doses of vaccines through bilateral channels, bringing the total number of vaccines donated to Vietnam so far to more than 2 million doses.

As 2023 will mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the Vietnam-France diplomatic relations and the 10th anniversary of their Strategic Partnership, both PMs agreed on master plans to elevate bilateral relations to a new height, expand cooperation in all fields, strengthen close coordination in regional and international issues, and actively support each other in multilateral forums.



The two sides agreed to implement practical measures to create more favorable conditions for bilateral trade exchanges and support businesses and goods of the two countries to penetrate each other's markets.

The two Prime Ministers emphasized the need for countries to contribute to maintaining peace, stability, prosperity, and ensuring security, safety, freedom of navigation and overflight and peaceful settlement of international disputes on the basis of compliance with the principles of international law, especially the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Prime Minister Chinh cordially invited the French Prime Minister to visit Vietnam at an appropriate time and conveyed the invitation of President Nguyen Xuan Phuc to French President Emmanuel Macron to visit Vietnam. (ANI/VOVWORLD)

