Prince Charles visits India Meteorological Department

New Delhi [India], Nov 13 (ANI): Britain's Prince Charles, who is on a three-day trip to India, visited the India Meteorological Department">India Meteorological Department (IMD) at Mausam Bhawan here on Wednesday.

Charles interacted with the IMD officials during his stay. He was seen leaving the Mausam Bhawan in a battery-operated rickshaw.

This is Prince Charles' 10th official visit to India. His engagements in the national capital include a bilateral meeting with the President Ram Nath Kovind.

He will also present a Commonwealth 'Points of Light' award to an Indian winner for her exemplary contribution to the field of social development that involves upliftment of disabled children, family counselling and therapy sessions, a British High Commission statement said. (ANI)

