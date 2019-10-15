Prince William, Kate meet President Alvi, Imran Khan

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 15 (ANI): British royals Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton on Tuesday met President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan here during their five-day visit to Pakistan.

The Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge were greeted by Imran at his residence and met President Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr or the Presidential Palace, Geo News reported.

The President and the First Lady Samina Arif welcomed the Royal couple at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Prince William thanked the President for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to him and his entourage. The royal couple also appreciated the initiatives undertaken by the Government of Pakistan to combat climate change and alleviate poverty.

The couple became the first royals to officially visit Pakistan since Prince Charles and his wife Camilla visited the south Asian country in 2006.

For the meeting with President Alvi and PM Imran, Kate Middleton opted for white trousers by Maheen Khan paired with a bright green tunic by Catherine Walker.

The Duchess accessorised the dress with a scarf by Satrangi and earrings by Zeen. The Duke opted for Western attire again -- a dark suit and tie.

The royal couple was accompanied by Thomas Drew, the British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Simon Case, the Principal Private Secretary to the Duke, and Christian Jones, the Communications Secretary to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, according to Dawn News.

Earlier in the day, Prince William and Kate visited the Islamabad Model College for Girls.

Upon their arrival at the Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi on Monday, the royal couple was welcomed by Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and his wife.

"Access to quality education, particularly to girls and young women is one of the UK's top priorities in Pakistan," an official handout from Kensington Palace had stated. (ANI)

