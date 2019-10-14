Britain’s Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton
Britain’s Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton

Prince William, Kate Middleton to arrive in Pakistan today

ANI | Updated: Oct 14, 2019 13:51 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 14 (ANI): Britain's Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, are scheduled to arrive in Pakistan on Monday for their first visit to the country.
The five-day visit was organised at the request of the United Kingdom Foreign and Commonwealth Office, reported Dawn.
This is the first royal tour to the country since 2006 when Prince Charles and Camilla, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, travelled to Pakistan.
Taking to Twitter, British High Commissioner in Pakistan, Thomas Drew said the royal couple will visit Islamabad, Lahore, Gilgit-Baltistan and rugged border regions to the west.
"Access to quality education, particularly to girls and young women is one of the UK's top priorities in Pakistan," an official handout from Kensington Palace had stated.
Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said the visit would further improve ties between Pakistan and Britain. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 14:50 IST

Russia-US-China consultations on Afghanistan may be held by October-end

Moscow [Russia], Oct 14 (Sputnik/ANI): Russia, the United States and China may hold their trilateral consultations on Afghanistan by the end of October, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 14:29 IST

Spain's Supreme Court sentences Catalan politicians up to 13...

Madrid [Spain], Oct 14 (Sputnik/ANI): Spain's Supreme Court on Monday sentenced several Catalan politicians to prison terms ranging from nine to 13 years for sedition over their involvement in the semi-autonomous region's 2017 unsanctioned independence referendum.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 14:05 IST

South Korean Justice Minister resigns amid corruption probe

Seoul [South Korea], Oct 14 (Sputnik/ANI): South Korean Justice Minister Cho Kuk resigned on Monday -- slightly over a month after his appointment -- amid a corruption scandal involving his family.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 14:00 IST

Fake video depicting Trump lookalike killing media and critics...

Washington [US], Oct 14 (ANI): A mock video of President Donald Trump shooting, assaulting and stabbing his critics and the media was played at a conference held by the pro-Trump group at his Miami resort last week, The New York Times reported on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 13:47 IST

Death toll due to Typhoon Hagibis in Japan rises to 47

Tokyo [Japan], Oct 14 (Sputnik/ANI): Local media on Monday reported that the number of people who have lost their lives due to Typhoon Hagibis in Japan has increased to 47.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 13:27 IST

3 mortar rounds land near Kabul's Parliament building

Kabul [Afghanistan], Oct 14 (Sputnik/ANI): Three mortar rounds landed near the Parliament building here on Monday, as per local media reports which cited officials.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 13:06 IST

US, China trade declined in first three quarters of 2019: Chinese Customs

Beijing [China], Oct 14 (Sputnik/ANI): The trade between the United States and China fell by 14.8 percent in the first three quarters of 2019 as compared to the same period last year, according to Chinese customs officials.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 12:49 IST

Airstrikes kill 9 Taliban, ISIS terrorists in Afghanistan

Nangarhar [Afghanistan], Oct 14 (Sputnik/ANI): At least nine terrorists from Taliban and the Islamic State (ISIS) were killed in Afghanistan following a series of airstrikes.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 12:32 IST

Moscow, Riyadh to sign agreement on launching satellite from...

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], Oct 14 (Sputnik/ANI): Russia and Saudi Arabia will sign an agreement on launching a satellite from the kingdom's territory with the use of Russian technologies, as per Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 12:15 IST

Australian PM's office accidentally sends confidential document...

Sydney [Australia], Oct 14 (Xinhua/ANI): The Australian Prime Minister's office sent confidential talking points to the media by mistake, instead of sending the document to its own coalition's members of parliament (MPs).

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 12:09 IST

New Delhi: EAM meets Dutch King, Queen

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishnakar on Monday met King of The Netherlands, Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima and held "fruitful discussions" on expanding India and Dutch relationship.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 12:08 IST

Afghanistan: Unidentified gunmen kill prosecutor in Ghor Province

Kabul [Afghanistan], Oct 14 (Sputnik/ANI): A local prosecutor was killed in the central Afghan province of Ghor in an attack by unidentified gunmen, the provincial governor's spokesman Abdul Hai Khatibi told Sputnik on Monday.

Read More
iocl