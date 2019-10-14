Prince William, Kate Middleton to arrive in Pakistan today

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 14 (ANI): Britain's Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, are scheduled to arrive in Pakistan on Monday for their first visit to the country.

The five-day visit was organised at the request of the United Kingdom Foreign and Commonwealth Office, reported Dawn.

This is the first royal tour to the country since 2006 when Prince Charles and Camilla, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, travelled to Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter, British High Commissioner in Pakistan, Thomas Drew said the royal couple will visit Islamabad, Lahore, Gilgit-Baltistan and rugged border regions to the west.

"Access to quality education, particularly to girls and young women is one of the UK's top priorities in Pakistan," an official handout from Kensington Palace had stated.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said the visit would further improve ties between Pakistan and Britain. (ANI)

