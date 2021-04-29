Private companies sourcing medical equipment from abroad, 'some of it' is from China: MEA

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): A number of private companies in India are sourcing medical supplies and equipment from different countries to meet the government's priority requirement and "some of it" is coming from China, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Thursday.

"We know that a number of companies in India have been sourcing products. I mentioned that companies have been active in sourcing our priority requirements, be they oxygen generators, concentrators, pharmaceuticals etc, and some of it is coming from China," Shringla said while answering a query at a special press briefing.

"Cargo flights are operating and some of this equipment is coming in, some of it is being sourced but I think this is part of meeting the requirements in the most effective manner possible," he added.



The Foreign Secretary said India is fully engaged in ensuring that many of the equipment and supplies come in as fast as possible.

India has seen an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases in the second wave of pandemic in the country. India again recorded the highest single-day surge of COVID-19 infections, registering 3,79,257 new cases and 3,645 deaths in the last 24 hours. (ANI)



