Pro-Beijing lawmaker Junius Ho injured in knife attack during campaign event

Hong Kong, Nov 6 (ANI): Pro-Beijing lawmaker Junius Ho Kwan-yiu was on Wednesday injured in knife attack while on an election campaign event in Tuen Mun.

Kwan-yiu, who has become a known figure for the anti-government movement, was attacked and injured along his assistant and the assailant, who was then taken into custody, South China Morning Post reported.

The city police was quoted as saying that had they received a report of the attack in Richland Garden, in Wu Chui Road, at 8.44 a.m. (local time).

Footage of the incident flooding the social media showed a man lunging at Kwan-yiu with a sharp instrument during the event.

Pro-Beijing lawmaker Elizabeth Quat was among those who shared a video online showing the Legislative Council member campaigning at his stall in the morning for the upcoming district council elections.

In the clip, a man dressed in blue greeted Kwan-yiu at the event with a flower bouquet, telling him: "Everyone has seen your efforts."

After he received the flowers, the man asked the legislator if he minded having their photo taken together, who was then heard saying: "Let me take out my mobile phone, OK?"

But the man pulled out a sharp object from his bag, thrusting it at Kwan-yiu.

Three men, including Kwan-yiu, then subdued the attacker, who continued to shout abuse at the lawmaker.

The legislator became an unpopular figure following an indiscriminate attack on protesters and other passengers by a group of men in white T-shirts at Yuen Long MTR station on July 21, which left at least 45 people injured.

Kwan-yiu was later seen on a video clip that went viral shaking hands with men in white T-shirts, thanking them. He denied any connection to the assailants.

Followingly, the lawmaker was also stripped of an honorary law degree by a British university unhappy with his conduct during the anti-government protests, which erupted in June initially over the now-withdrawn extradition bill.

In July, his Tin Shui Wai district office was attacked and trashed by protesters and his parents' graves in Leung Tin village were desecrated. (ANI)

