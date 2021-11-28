Pro-democratic forces in Myanmar raise USD 6.3 million through sale of bonds to topple military dictators

Naypyidaw [Myanmar], November 28 (ANI): The alliance of pro-democratic forces in Myanmar said that they have raised USD 6.3 million on the first day of the sale of bonds offered to generate funds to topple the military dictators.

This came after the National Unity Government (NUG), an alliance of pro-democracy groups, said that bonds went on sale on Monday to mainly Myanmar nationals overseas in denominations of USD100, USD500, USD1,000 and USD5,000, with two-year tenures, an independent newspaper Borneo Bulletin reported.

Despite the fact that the bonds will not generate any interest for buyers, the NUG raised USD3 million in the first three hours of sale, increasing to USD 6.3 million by the end of the day.

"From this, I witness the enthusiasm of people in the case of uprooting the fascist military," NUG spokesman Sasa was quoted as saying by Borneo Bulletin.

The overall target is to reach USD1 billion through the bonds.



These bonds will be used to revolt against the military junta which ousted the democratically government in Myanmar.

The country has been in turmoil since the Myanmar military came into power.

On February 1, the Myanmar military led by Senior General Ming Aung Hlaing overthrew the civilian government and declared a year-long state of emergency. The coup triggered mass protests and was met by deadly violence.

As reported by the Radio Free Asia, nearly 1,300 civilians have been killed since the military overthrew the democratically elected government in Myanmar while more than 7,000 people have been detained.

Hundreds of thousands of people have also been internally displaced in the country of 54 million people, amid food shortages and the coronavirus pandemic, Assistance Association for Political Prisoners said. (ANI)

