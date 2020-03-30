Pro-Khalistan leader Gopal Chawla says land in Nankana Sahib being looted in collusion with Pak authorities

Nankana Sahib [Pakistan], Mar 30 (ANI): Pro-Khalistan leader Gopal Chawla has said that land in Nankana Sahib beloning to Guru Nanak Dev was being grabbed by the rich by paying money and there was collusion by Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) of Pakistan, which is in charge of educational, charitable or religious trusts left behind by Hindus and Sikhs.

He said in a video that atrocities were being committed and complaints about the misuse of land, registered in the name Guru Nanak Dev in Pakistan's Punjab province, have fallen on deaf ears of authorities.

Chawla, who has been linked to Lashkar-e-Toiba, said in the video that ETPB of Pakistan has been aiding and shielding rich people who have encroached the land of Gurudwara Nakana Sahib.

Chawla said he had given proof of corruption to ETPB chairman Aamer Ahmed who paid no heed to his complaint.

He alleged that Ahmed has been colluding with the land grabbers. Earlier, ETPB was in news for selling Guru Nanak Dev's land.

"I had made a humble request that in Nankana Sahib there is full loot (of land) and I had given proof to Aamer sahib that a lot of atrocities are taking place. Rich people who can give Rs 2 lakh, Rs 3 lakh, Rs 4 lakh, Rs 5 lakh, they are getting their houses made and the poor who have to build on two marla, three marla, there is no law for them," he said.

Chawla alleged that a local patwari behaves like God and he collected proof against him of taking money.

"The small people, who cannot give the money, is there no law for them? Will the land belonging to Guru Nanak will be given to the rich and not poor. The rights of the poor in Nankana Sahib are being crushed by those who can pay Rs 4 lakh, Rs 5 lakh," he said.

Chawla said ETPB chairman paid no heed to their complaints and "no action was taken".

"This is atrocity. The land and the langar is for the poor. If poor cannot have it, why are the rich having it?" he asked. (ANI)

