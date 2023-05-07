Pro-Kremlin writer Zakhar Prilepin injured in car bomb blast in Moscow

Moscow [Russia], May 7 (ANI): Russian nationalist writer and a fervent supporter of the Kremlin's war in Ukraine, Zakhar Prilepin was injured and another person was killed in a car bomb blast in a village east of Moscow on Saturday, The Washington Post reported citing Russian authorities.

As per the news report, 47-year-old Zakhar Prilepin has been a supporter of the Kremlin's military action in Ukraine. Alexander Shubin, a military veteran who fought in Ukraine's Luhansk region during the conflict between Kyiv and Moscow was killed, The Washington Post reported citing the Russian Foreign Ministry.

According to the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs, the blast occurred in a village in the western Nizhny Novgorod region of Russia, The Washington Post reported citing TASS. It further said that an explosive device was kept under the car. The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs said that Zakhar Prilepin was taken to hospital after injuries.

Zakhar Prilepin's press secretary said he was doing fine. She said, "What exactly happened is not clear at the moment," The Washington Post reported citing Russian media outlet RTVI.

The Investigative Committee of Russia said it had detained a man who allegedly "planted an explosive device on Prilepin's path." The Investigative Committee in a post on Telegram said that he fled from the spot, however, he was detained by law enforcement officials while he was leaving the woods in another locality.

According to the statement, the man was acting on orders from the Ukrainian special forces. However, a Crimean partisan group has claimed responsibility for the blast, as per the news report.

Kremlin refused to comment on the incident. In response to a question whether Ukraine was to blame, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that they must receive information from law enforcement agencies, The Washington Post reported citing TASS.

In a statement on Telegram, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova offered condolences to Alexander Shubin and wished a speedy recovery to Zakhar Prilepin. (ANI)







