Representative Image
Representative Image

Pro-Turkish militants attack US servicemen convoy: US tells Russia

ANI | Updated: Nov 04, 2019 02:08 IST

Moscow [Russia], Nov 04 (ANI): Russia on Sunday said that it has been apprised by the US about an attack on a convoy of American servicemen by pro-Turkish militants in Tall Tamr of northeastern Syria. No injuries have been reported.
"We received information from the US side via deconflicting channels that on November 3, a convoy of US troops, which was moving along the M4 road in the direction of the Iraqi border, six kilometres [four miles] west of the settlement of Tall Tamr, was attacked from the area controlled by pro-Turkish militants, the Syrian national army. There were no casualties," Major General Yuri Borenkov, the head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Sides in Syria.
This comes amidst withdrawal of US troops from the region, leaving the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), without American military support, Sputnik reported.
Last month, Washington accused Ankara of deliberately firing artillery shells at American troop positions in Syria's Kobani.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Putin had agreed to jointly push back Kurdish fighters from a 'safe zone' along the Turkey-Syria border, after marathon talks in Sochi.
The talks came hours before a five-day ceasefire between Turkish troops and Kurdish fighters in northern Syria was set to expire.
The meeting centred on the security situation in northern Syria following the launch of Turkey's cross-border operation aimed at driving the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) from the border areas.
Kurdish fighters belonging to the YPG fully withdrew from the besieged Syrian border town of Ras al-Ain in the first pullback under a ceasefire deal with Turkey brokered by Washington.
Turkey launched its military operation on October 9 after the US announced the withdrawal of its troops from northern Syria. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 02:01 IST

Over 80 people killed during anti-government protests in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa [Ethopia], Nov 04 (Sputnik/ANI): The death toll in an anti-government protest in Ethiopia has reached 86, Sputnik reported on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 00:49 IST

JUI-F chief threatens to 'shut down' Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 04 (ANI): Vowing to continue the anti-government protest, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F's (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday attacked Imran Khan-led government and threatened to shut down Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 23:42 IST

Pak embassy in Kabul announces suspension of consular services...

Kabul [Afghanistan], Nov 3 (ANI): Hours after Islamabad claimed that its diplomats were being harassed in Afghanistan, Pakistan embassy in Kabul on Sunday announced that it will suspend its consular services from Monday until further notice owing to security concerns.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 23:04 IST

Saudi oil giant Aramco announces long-awaited IPO

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], Nov 3 (ANI): Saudi Arabian oil company Aramco kickstarted its initial public offering (IPO) on Sunday, setting in motion what could be the largest initial stock offering ever.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 21:43 IST

PM Modi meets Aung San Suu Kyi, explores ways to enhance...

Bangkok [Thailand], Nov 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Myanmar's State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi on the sidelines of the 35th ASEAN summit here on Sunday during which they explored ways to enhance cooperation in the areas of capacity building and connectivity between the two countries

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 21:00 IST

Nepal Cabinet to meet on Nov 4, likely to appoint new governors...

Kathmandu [Nepal], Nov 3 (ANI): The Nepalese government will hold a Cabinet meeting on Monday to likely appoint new governors for all seven provinces in the country, a government source, requesting anonymity, said on Sunday, hours after President Bidhya Devi Bhandari relieved previous governors from t

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 20:39 IST

PM Modi to meet Japanese, Vietnamese, Australian counterparts on...

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to meet his Japanese, Vietnamese and Australian counterparts Shinzo Abe, Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Scott Morrison, respectively, in Bangkok on Monday during his ongoing visit to Thailand.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 20:28 IST

Toll in Nepal bus accident rises to 16

Kathmandu [Nepal], Nov 3 (ANI): Toll in the bus accident in Nepal's Sindhupalchowk district on Sunday afternoon rose to 16 after several more bodies were recovered during the search and rescue operations, police said.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 19:39 IST

ASEAN leaders express keen interest in enhancing partnership...

Bangkok [Thailand], Nov 3 (ANI): Leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have expressed a keen interest in enhancing partnership with India in the maritime and cybersecurity domains and welcomed the projects initiated by the country to support the group's plan for increased conne

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 19:32 IST

Knife attack outside mall in Hong Kong injures 6

Hong Kong, Nov 3 (ANI): At least six people, including a district councillor, were injured in a knife attack outside a shopping mall in Hong Kong's Tai Koo district on Sunday, local media reported.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 18:26 IST

Nepal: President's office issues notice removing Governors of...

Kathmandu [Nepal], Nov 3 (ANI): In a major development, Nepal President's office has issued a notice, removing the Governors of all seven provinces in the country appointed by former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba-led government.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 18:00 IST

Nepal: 8 dead as bus falls into Sunkoshi river

Dolkaha [Nepal], Nov 3 (ANI): At least eight people died, after a passenger bus plunged into Sunkoshi River here.

Read More
iocl