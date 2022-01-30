Probe launched over missing Afghan female activists: Taliban

Kabul [Afghanistan], January 30 (ANI): An investigation has been launched into the case of two female activists who went missing nearly two weeks ago, the Taliban spokesperson said on Saturday.

Tamana Zaryabi Paryani and Parawana Ibrahimkhel are two women's rights activists who went missing.

The spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate said there is no information about the status of these two female activists at the moment, Tolo News reported.

The Junbish-e-Zanan Adalatkhwah, a women's rights group, said that Paryani and Ibrahimkhel have been arrested by the Islamic Emirate forces after they staged protests in support of women's rights.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Emirate denied the arrest of Paryani and Ibrahimkhel, saying that the issues are being investigated.



"It is not clear whether they have gone somewhere themselves or they have faced another problem. The security departments of the Islamic Emirate are trying to inquire into the case," Tolo News quoted Inamullah Samangani, deputy spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate as saying.

This comes as the women's rights activists said they would prolong their protests to ensure justice for women.

"The women protesters are facing various threats that also forced them to stage protests in their residences not on the streets," Tolo News quoted Monisa Mubariz, a women's rights activist as saying.

Monisa Mubariz is the founder of a women's rights organization called the Junbish-e-Zanan Muqtadir.

The Taliban took over control of Kabul on August 15 last year and following this the country has been battered by deepening economic, humanitarian and security crisis. (ANI)

