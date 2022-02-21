Representative Image.
Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

ANI | Updated: Feb 21, 2022 15:58 IST


Moscow [Russia], February 21 (ANI/Sputnik): A projectile that was fired from the Ukrainian side destroyed a border office of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) on Monday but did not lead to any casualties, the FSB said.

"On February 21, at 09:50 a.m (06:50 GMT), an unidentified projectile fired from the territory of Ukraine fully destroyed the office of border patrols of the Russian FSB border department in the Rostov region, located at a distance of about 150 meters [490 feet] from the Russian-Ukrainian border," the FSB said in a statement. (ANI/Sputnik)

