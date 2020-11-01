'Protest drama' by corrupt PDM politicians to escape accountability: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 1 (ANI): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday stated that a corrupt group of politicians had begun 'protest drama' under the opposition's Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to escape accountability.

"The corrupt group will not be spared," he told a public meeting in Matta area here, reported Dawn.

The Chief Minister said that staging protests was everyone's right but the government will not allow anyone to speak against state institutions.

Highlighting that the opposition parties staged public meetings in Gujranwala, Karachi and Quetta, he said that their upcoming meeting in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would fail as people have rejected this "group of thieves".

"The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have already rejected this group of thieves [opposition leaders] and will do so in the next elections as well," he added.



Mahmood further claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan was the people's leader, who thought and worked for the people, and that the corrupt politicians did not like him for sincere and true efforts for the people's development.

He further alleged that the enemies were actively working against the country.

"One group of enemy is working within the country to weaken the country's foundation, while another is active for the purpose abroad," Dawn quoted Mahmood.

The minister further claimed that internal and external enemies of the country would be defeated under the leadership of Imran Khan.

Communication Minister Murad Saeed, Livestock Minister Muhibullah Khan, Chairman of the District Development Advisory Committee Fazal Hakim Khan and MPA Mian Sharafat Ali accompanied Mahmood in his public meeting.

The meeting comes amid a tense political scenario in Pakistan, with the opposition's 11-party alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) having organised three mammoth rallies in Gujranwala, Karachi and Balochistan as part of countrywide agitations, demanding the resignation of Imran Khan. (ANI)

