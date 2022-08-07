Protest erupts in Bangladesh over record hike in fuel prices

Dhaka [Bangladesh], August 7 (ANI): Protests have erupted across Bangladesh after the government has increased fuel prices by more than 50 per cent in the country.

Several student organizations including Bangladesh Students' Federation staged rallies protesting against the sudden rise in fuel prices in front of the National Museum at Shahbagh on Saturday, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Meanwhile, the progressive student alliance held a separate protest rally.

"Common people are already in hardship to cope with the rise of living costs. Government's looting of Public property and mismanagement led people toward this suffering," one of the protesters said as quoted by Dhaka Tribune.

Moreover, several buses in Dhaka are reportedly overcharging passengers on Sunday.



Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity (BJKS), however, rejected the recent hike in bus fares due to the increased price of fuel and demanded that the new bus fare should be set after "proper cost analysis".

During a meeting between Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) and bus owners in view of the increase in fuel prices, BJKS said, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesi publication stated that the consumers in the areas under Dhaka Electric Supply Company Limited (Desco) will experience power cuts for three hours today.

On Friday night, the government raised prices of diesel by Tk34 per litre, octane by Tk46 per litre and petrol by Tk44 per litre.

The sharp rise came up as a shock to the people who thronged filling stations on Friday night. In numerous videos shared on social media platforms, thousands were seen crowding the filling stations and jostling to get their vehicle tanks filled.

Meanwhile, several filling stations in Dhaka's Mohammadpur, Agargaon, Malibagh, and other areas reportedly suspended their operations after the news broke, declaring their sales would resume after midnight when the new prices would come into effect, Dhaka Tribune had reported.(ANI)

