Protest held in PoK on World Environment Day to save rivers

Muzaffarabad [PoK], June 5 (ANI): People here on the occasion of World Environment Day on Wednesday held a protest against Pakistan government's decision to divert the water of river Jhelum and build hydro-power projects on the river Neelum.

The people, who have been protesting for the past 72 days, shouted slogans against the Water and Power Development Authority (WAFDA), a government-owned public utility.

"When the government diverted the water of Neelum, the promise made during that time has not been fulfilled. Those promises were to be fulfilled by the WAPDA and the government of Pakistan occupied Kashmir. Now, if the water of river Jhelum is diverted, Muzaffarabad city will be ruined," said a protester.

The residents of Muzaffarabad now want that river water levels should be restored to internationally set standards.

They also alleged that the government which has been extensively involved in the damage of ecology along the river must work expeditiously to protect the environment.

This movement against the government, which started with a few people, gathered steam after an appeal by the leaders to unite against the cruel designs of establishment, resonated amongst the masses.

However, these people who have never been treated equally by Pakistan have little hope from the government.

The construction of hydropower projects on river Neelum had severely affected the life of indigenous people with a large number of them migrating to other places.

And now with the proposed construction of the Kohala project on the river Jhelum, their plight is set to be compounded. (ANI)

