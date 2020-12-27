Protest in Pak's Dera Ghazi Khan against assassination of Karima Baloch

Dera Ghazi Khan [Pakistan], December 27 (ANI): Hundreds of people came out on streets in Dera Ghazi Khan (DGK) of Punjab province to protest against the "cold-blooded assassination" of rights activist Karima Baloch on Saturday.

They held placards showing support to Karima and raised slogans against Pakistan. One of the placards read: 'Karima Baloch is the soul of Baloch Resistance'.



Pamphlets were also distributed on behalf of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee Dera Ghazi Khan. Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) appealed to Baloch's of DGK to rise against the oppression of state on Baloch land.

"A large number of people have gathered in Dera Ghazi Khan's protest against the cold-blooded killing of Karima Baloch. Baloch Land have not become barren yet, thousands of Karima have yet to rise," tweeted Central Working Committee member of Baloch Students Action Committee Asif Baloch tweeted.







The dead body of Karima Baloch, who has been vocal about the atrocities of Pakistan Army on people of Balochistan, was found in Ontario Lake Toronto harbourfront last Monday morning after being missing since Sunday afternoon.

The Toronto police on December 23 termed the death of Karima Baloch, a "non-criminal death", but the family and friends are demanding a thorough investigation into the case. Baloch had campaigned vigorously against the disappearances and human rights violations in the troubled Balochistan province of Pakistan.

The Baloch Human Rights Council (BHRC) has demanded the United Nations' intervention to ensure a fair probe into the death of activist Karima Baloch which is shrouded in mystery.

In a letter to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, BHRC's Executive President Dr Naseer Dashti has asked UN chief to take cognisance of Karima's "mysterious death" in Toronto. According to an official release by the BHRC, Guterres was urged to ask the Canadian authorities for conducting a thorough investigation considering the context in which Karima Baloch had fled Pakistan.

Over 50 activists, journalists and intellectuals from all around the world have expressed concern over the mysterious death of exiled Baloch activist Karima Baloch in Toronto and urged Canadian authorities to initiate a "high-level and thorough investigation" in the matter.

In a statement, Justice for Karima Baloch Collective, a group of activists, journalists academics, intellectuals and concerned citizens, said that Baloch's "mysterious death is alarming" because it is not the first one this year. (ANI)

