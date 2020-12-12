Protest in Thailand against China-backed special economic zone in Chana: Reports

Bangkok [Thailand], December 12 (ANI): Irked by the Thailand government plan to build China-backed industrial zone in Chana district, people from the insurgency-hit Deep South camped out near Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha's office to protest against the multi-billion-dollar project, which they fear would harm the environment and will disrupt their lives.

On Thursday, dozens of people from Chana, the affected district in Songkhla province, protested outside the Prime Minister's office and said they intended to stay encamped until they heard from the administration, Radio Free Asia (RFA) reported.

Somboon Khamhaeng, leader of the Chana Rak Tin Network (Chana Hometown Lovers Network), said 50 people had travelled to the capital of Bangkok to protest.

"First, the government must immediately stop the Chana industrial zone, city planning and the EIA immediately," Somboon told BenarNews, an RFA-affiliated online news service.

"Second, the government must thoroughly conduct a strategic environmental assessment or SEA to create a quality set of knowledge for future decision making on any projects in the south," he said.

The Chana special zone was initiated by the Southern Border Provinces Administration Center (SBPAC), which oversees the development and civilian matters in the Deep South, and received government approval in May 2019, according to SBPAC Director Somkiat Polprayoon.

According to Somkiat Polprayoon, the project which includes an industrial zone could take shape in 2023.

"We do not want to see any conflicts because of this. This project is for everyone, not only for Chana residents," Somkiat told reporters in September following local protests.

On January 21, Prime Minister Prayuth's cabinet approved in principle the implementation of the special zone, according to deputy spokeswoman Ratchada Tanadirek, the RFA reported.



She said the project would cover 6,621 acres and include deep sea ports, land transportation networks and an "energy complex" to produce electricity. The project price tag is estimated at USD 618.8 million.

Somboon believes that the project would impact the environment and the livelihoods of residents.

"The areas in three tambon (village clusters) will be impacted, the seashore will be altered," he said.

"I heard there will be petrochemical factories built, which will affect the villages," he said, adding "I want this project scrapped at once."

The Thai-language Prachachat newspaper indicated that SPBAC collaborated with Thai companies TPI Polene Power (TPIPP) and leading petroleum and petrochemical conglomerate IRPC.

Moreover, Chinese investors are likely to invest USD 19.9 billion in a high-speed railway linked to the project as part of One Belt, One Road, the paper said.

OBOR is the China mega connective project to build a global network of ports, highways, railways, bridges and power plants to connect China to markets abroad and countries that can supply the world's most populous nation with resources. Critics believe that the OBOR led to debt issues in many countries and has been associated with China's debt diplomacy.

Another protester expressed concern over China's involvement.

"In the past, the TPIPP and the IRPC have grabbed land and manipulated the prices," Chana resident Rungruang Rahmanyah told BenarNews. "When Chana becomes an industrial estate, the land will then be sold to Chinese," he further said.

"I'm sure that the land in Chana will be sold to foreigners at a loss of our nation's resources. That's why we have to oppose this project," he added. (ANI)

