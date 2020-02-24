Protest outside Karachi Press Club against enforced disappearances

Karachi [Pakistan], Feb 24 (ANI): A massive protest was held outside the Karachi Press Club (KPC) on Sunday against the rising incidents of enforced disappearances in Karachi city and other parts of Sindh province of Pakistan.

"If those missing are involved in crimes or anti-state -activities, they must be presented in courts of the law and be given a chance of fair trials which is their fundamental right," said a protestor.

Held under the banner of Sindh Network, the protesters raised pro-freedom slogans and demanded an early release of hundreds of Sindhi political activists languishing in detention centres.

The purpose of the demonstration was to raise the heinous practice of enforced disappearance perpetrated by the security agencies of Pakistan in Sindh province.

Protesters demanded the government of Pakistan to end human rights violations and release all those missing from Sindh, Baluchistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. (ANI)