Protest outside Pak embassy in Tokyo on 26/11 anniversary

Tokyo [Japan], November 26 (ANI): Members of the Indian diaspora and others from various communities in Japan here on Thursday held a protest outside the Pakistan embassy on the 12th anniversary of the Mumbai terror attacks and expressed their opposition to the state-sponsored terrorism by Pakistan.

The citizens, protesting to mark the anniversary of the horrific attack by Pakistan-trained terrorists in Mumbai on November 26, 2008, also remembered Hisashi Tsuda, a Japanese national who was among the 166 people killed by the terrorists.



The demonstrators gathered outside the Pakistan Embassy in Tokyo, urging the Pakistan government to punish those responsible for the Mumbai terror attacks and to give up the use of terrorism as state policy.





They also held a candlelight remembrance for Tsuda to express solidarity with his family as well as the people of Japan.

Speaking on the occasion, one of the organisers, said that Pakistan, by not acting against those responsible for planning and execution of the Mumbai terror attack, was only confirming its role as the global hub of terror, and the largest exporter of terrorism in the world.



On November 26, 2008, ten terrorists trained by the Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT) carried out a series of coordinated attacks against multiple targets in Mumbai including the Taj Mahal hotel, the Oberoi hotel, the Leopold Cafe, the Nariman (Chabad) House, and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus train station, killing 166 people.

In these gruesome attacks, nine terrorists were killed and the lone survivor, Ajmal Amir Kasab, was caught and was sentenced to death at Yerwada Central Jail in Pune in 2012. On November 11, 2012, Kasab was hanged in Yerawada Jail in Pune.

Pakistani authorities continue to deny culpability and yet to take action on the multiple dossiers shared by India. A trial underway in a Pakistani anti-terrorism court against seven suspects has made little headway in more than a decade, as Pakistani officials serially question the sufficiency and legitimacy of evidence against them. (ANI)

