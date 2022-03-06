Protest rally held in Taiwan ahead of Tibet National Uprising Day

Taipei [Taiwan], March 6 (ANI): Ahead of the Tibetan Uprising Day, dozens of people took to the streets of Taipei on Saturday to call to bring attention to the atrocities on Tibetians and other minority groups by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

The people, who were demonstrating, were heard chanting slogans like "Free Tibet," "Tibet belongs to Tibetans" and "Tibet needs human rights," Taiwan Focus reported.

The Tibetan Uprising Day, observed every year on March 10, will mark the 62nd anniversary this year to commemorate the 1959 Tibetan peaceful uprising against Communist China's repression in the Tibetan capital of Lhasa.



Tenzin Namdak, who is the President of the Taiwan Tibetan Welfare Association, in his speech said that exiled Tibetans all over the world commemorate the rebellion on March 10 each year.

Namdak condemned China, saying that "Communism does not equal China," and that Taiwan should pay more attention to issues surrounding Tibet.

Wu'er Kaixi, a prominent student leader of Uyghur descent, said it was shameful to have to witness the oppression of Uyghurs.

Earlier this week, Tibetan and other Rights groups in Taiwan held a press conference on March 2 in front of the Parliament in Taipei to announce their protest program to commemorate the Tibetan uprising on March 10.

The suppression of minorities and other dissenting voices has become the norm in China, and even during Winter Olympics, Chinese authorities kept arresting the activists. (ANI)

