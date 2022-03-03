Protest rally held in Taiwan on occasion of Tibet National Uprising Day against Chinese atrocities

Taipei [Taiwan], March 3 (ANI): Tibetan and other Rights groups in Taiwan held a press conference on March 2 in front of the Parliament in Taipei to announce their protest program to commemorate the Tibetan uprising on March 10.

The Tibetan Uprising Day, observed every year on March 10, will mark the 62nd anniversary this year to commemorate the 1959 Tibetan peaceful uprising against Communist China's repression in the Tibetan capital of Lhasa.

Apart from the Representative of Dalai Lama's office, Kelsang Gyaltsen Bawa, several Parliamentarians including ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) MPs Dr Lin Ching-yi and Hung Sun-han; and New Power Party MP Claire Wang participated in the press conference.



Moreover, a major protest demonstration is planned for coming Saturday, March 5, to bring attention to the Chinese atrocities on Tibetan and other minority groups by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). The suppression of minorities and other dissenting voices have become the norm in China, and even during Winter Olympics, Chinese authorities kept arresting the activists.

A Cycle rally was also organized on March 2, with a Tibetan flag and free Tibet banners. The protesters recalled the brutal torture of Tibetans which led to the biggest exile in the world.

The organizers plan to host cycle rallies in different parts of Taiwan, including in Taipei, Kaohsiung, and Hualien to raise awareness about the issues, apart from the major protests in Taipei on March 5 and 10. (ANI)

