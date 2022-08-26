Protest rally organized against increased prices, reduced subsidy on wheat in Gilgit Baltistan

Gilgit Baltistan [PoK], August 26 (ANI): A protest rally was organized against increased prices and reduced subsidy on wheat in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK's) Gilgit Baltistan (GB) region.

A large-scale protest called for a strike on Friday. Awami Action Committee has given a protest call for today and has asked the public to participate on a large scale.

The Awami Action Committee has also alleged rampant corruption charges against the Food Minister of GB. They claim that the Food Minister had sold 32,000 wheat bags (100 kg each) illegally and constructed a residence worth Rs 16 crore in Islamabad.

This step-motherly treatment of GB by the Pak Govt is expected to spark further protests in an already fragile and distressed region.

Pak Govt had earlier reduced the non-development budget and wheat subsidy allocation to GB for the fiscal year 2022-23. Now, it is further trying to decrease the subsidy allocation to the region.

The people of Gilgit-Baltistan have shown a strong reaction to these major cuts in the subsidy which was introduced in the 1970s. The Gilgit-Baltistan region faces issues like high poverty index, lack of industry and significant agricultural land.

With a population of 1.5 million, GB has no job opportunities, industry, infrastructure, fund allocations and other facilities being enjoyed by the rest of Pakistan



The decision of the Pak govt to withdraw subsidies and increase prices will further push Gilgit-Baltistan into recession. This will also endanger the food security of the region.

Earlier on Thursday, the Awami Action Committee (AAC) under the leadership of Fidah Hussain (Chairman of AAC) held a large protest rally in Nomal, GB against the subsidy cut, and increased prices of wheat by the GB revenue department. A large number of scholars and influential leaders like Syed Yasabuddin, Imtiaz Gilgiti and Zubair Ahmed Zai participated in the protest and addressed the rally.

The leaders of the Committee expressed their anger against the Pak administration by criticizing the government's strategies of establishing revenue authority.

The committee members said that it is a matter of shame for the elected assembly members who claim to represent the people but are busy increasing their own salaries and benefits.

They further said that the people have only one food subsidy, which also they want to end. Instead of giving relief to the people, the Govt. is trying to impose cruel taxes on GB people who are already crushed by inflation and unemployment.

The leaders of the committee warned the Pak Govt. of its actions and said that earlier 'rulers' also tried to impose such taxes but Awami Action Committee trampled such measures with the support and power of the people.

They stated that GB is a disputed region and until the status of the region is clarified, no tax of any kind is acceptable in the area.

Instead of such tax measures, Pak Govt. should account for the looted resources of Gilgit-Baltistan for the past seventy-plus years and give the royalty of the Indus River to Gilgit-Baltistan, said the protestors. (ANI)

