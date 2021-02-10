Protesters bring creativity in demonstrations against Myanmar military

Naypyitaw [Myanmar], February 10 (ANI): As the protests in Myanmar against the military coup gains momentum, some protesters on Wednesday came in cosplay such as Batman and Masked Rider.

According to a report by The Myanmar Times, other than Batman and the Masked Rider, there was also a troop of shirtless bodybuilders from the Myanmar national team marched down the streets with "free Aung San Suu Kyi" posters.

Besides, beauty queens in tiaras and sashes, and a group of brides paraded in taffeta and lace wedding gowns.

"We steer clear of party politics but we can not accept a (forced transfer of power) like this so we joined the protest, The Myanmar Times quoted Ko Min Khant as saying.

He further said, "The bodybuilders stand together with the people. The world will know the wishes of Myanmar bodybuilders and athletes through protests like these. We want fellow bodybuilders and athletes to join in the protests of their respective states and regions."



The Myanmar Times also reported that some protesters lounged outside the Japanese embassy in Yangon in inflatable pools with protest signs.

Police and military personnel on Tuesday night raided the headquarters of the National League for Democracy (NLD) in Yangon, reported NHK World.

Sources related to NLD, Aung San Suu Kyi's political party, said no one was inside the Yangon office during the Tuesday night raid. They added that they later found it ransacked, NHK World reported.

As per the observers, the raid was part of the military's efforts to back up its claim that the November general election was fraudulent. The NLD won by a landslide but the military does not accept the result.

The raid was also aimed at keeping the NLD in check, as its members have appealed to the international community for support.

Meanwhile, a woman, who was taking part in a protest in the capital Naypyitaw on Tuesday, remains in a coma after being shot in the head, reported NHK World.

The raid follows massive protests in cities including Naypyitaw and Yangon over the military takeover and detention of the State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, Win Myint, and other NLD members. (ANI)

