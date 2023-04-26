Protesters pelt stones on convoy of former Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli

Jhapa [Nepal], April 26 (ANI): Protestors in Nepal on Wednesday waved black flags and pelted stones on the convoy of former Prime Minister and leader of the opposition party KP Sharma Oli.

The incident took place in the Jhapa district of Nepal which is also Oli's home district

The convoy had moved past the agitators towards the venue where the former Prime Minister was travelling to attend the party program. Police have detained one person in connection with the attack on the convoy.



They also shouted slogans against Oli for endorsing "Koshi" as the name of the Province. The agitating parties have been demanding the name of the province on the basis of identity and have been protesting against renaming it.

Meanwhile, in Kathmandu, Home Minister Narayan Kaji Shrestha informed the House of Representatives that one demonstrator has been arrested by the police for displaying black flags to Oli.

Speaking in the House of Representatives meeting on Wednesday, Home Minister Shrestha expressed commitment from the government side to ensure the security of the opposition leader as well as the citizens.

"Regarding the government's reaction, it is committed to ensuring the security of each and every citizen; on top of that, one of the senior leaders in Nepali politics, the parliamentary party leader of the opposition party and the chairman of the party- we are aware of the security from all aspects. Some of the members of parliament suggested heightening security, when we essence the need then we are ready to add-on security, also the government is committed to assuring the security of every citizen," Shrestha said addressing the parliamentary meeting.

Earlier, the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) UML chief whip Padam Giri had objected to the attempted assault against party chairman Oli. The UML chair was in Jhapa to attend a party program after which he has now travelled to Illam District, as per his secretariat. (ANI)

