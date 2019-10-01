Visuals of the protest in Hong Kong on Tuesday. Photo/ANI
Protests break out in parts in Hong Kong on China's National Day

ANI | Updated: Oct 01, 2019 15:15 IST

Hong Kong, Oct 1 (ANI): As China marked the 70th anniversary of Communist rule in the country, protests broke out in several parts of Hong Kong on Tuesday, leading to the detention of many.
According to CNN, the police are making more arrests across the city, adding to the hundreds of people who have already been arrested since the protests began three months ago.
Several young protesters, wearing black along with face masks, were detained at spots in Kowloon and on Hong Kong Island. However, authorities haven't confirmed the number of arrests made today.
In Hong Kong's Tsim Sha Tsui district, protestors set trash cans on fire and placed in front of the closed subway station. Protesters also threw petrol bombs at police as they retreated after police fired tear gas against the demonstrators.
Earlier on Monday, demonstrators had called for a general strike and vowed to go out in full force on Tuesday to disrupt National Day celebrations.
The protesters spotted the occasion as a chance to broadcast their resentment of Beijing's growing influence over their life and politics in the semi-autonomous region.
The movement has muddled Hong Kong for 17 weekends, often boiling over into clashes between the police and protesters.
In addition, Home Affairs Department officials had earlier announced that Hong Kong is set to tone down Chinese National Day celebrations to avoid potentially chaotic disruptions by anti-government protesters in the city.
The protests were ignited by a now-aborted plan to allow extraditions to mainland China. (ANI)

